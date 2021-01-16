COVID-19 Outbreak associated with Valard Construction Work Camp for East-West Tie Project

The Marathon Family Health Team and the North of Superior Healthcare Group, along with Valard Construction has announced an outbreak of COVID-19 in Marathon.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is actively investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 associated with Valard Construction’s, East-West Tie Project camp located in the town of Marathon. This is being done in close collaboration with Valard Construction management.

The media release explains that five individuals have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with all close contacts of these cases that have been identified to date are self-isolating. “Working with Valard Construction, TBDHU continues to assess the exposure risk to other workers as well as identifying and following up on any contacts outside of the site. Valard Construction has already undertaken many measures to reduce any spread of the virus at the site and further measures will be taken as needed to manage this situation.”

As a general recommendation, TBDHU reminds everyone to monitor themselves carefully for symptoms, immediately self-isolate if they have even one symptom and to call the TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or call your local assessment center to arrange for testing.