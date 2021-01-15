East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after Domestic Disturbance

On January 14, 2021, shortly after 12:00 a.m., members from the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic disturbance involving a handgun in the Municipality of Huron Shores. Investigation determined the complainant was visiting two friends when the person’s common-law spouse entered the residence waiving a handgun at the three occupants and then pointed it at the complainant. A scuffle took place with the common-law spouse being forced out of the house.
A short time later police located the common-law spouse and an arrest was made. The handgun was found to be a replica air pistol.
As a result of the investigation, a 48 year old, from the Municipality of Huron Shores was charged with:
- Forcible Entry, contrary to section 72(1) of the Criminal Code (CC);
- Pointing a Firearm, contrary to section 87 of the CC; and with
- Assault with a Weapon-Spousal, contrary to section 267(a) of the CC.
The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Sault Ste Marie on January 14, 2021.
