Morning News – January 14th

Weather:

Cloudy. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High zero. Wind chill minus 11 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 10.

If you are travelling to Sudbury/North Bay – that corridor is expecting patchy freezing drizzle continues this morning, and it may return again tonight. Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 77,436 128 40 (1)* 1 88 0 Updated: January 13, 2021, 1:50 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available. News Tidbits:

The Ontario Fire College in Gravenhurst will close later this year, and the 99 acres of waterfront property it is on will be sold. Reasons for closure and sale are that practical training and classroom programs for volunteer and paid firefighters is now being conducted online. About 20 staff will be unemployed in the closure. Yesterday, the province announced, “Enhancing training opportunities offered through 20 regional training centres will help local fire services better meet the needs of their community and result in cost savings for municipalities. “. the Office of the Fire Marshal is also investing in two mobile units that will bring live-fire training to local fire services. Specialized equipment will also be made available to regional training centres so training can be specifically tailored to local needs.

People can watch today’s motion being heard related to the pending inquest into the deaths of two First Nations men, Don Mamakwa and Roland McKay. Both men died while in Thunder Bay Police Service custody; Mr. Mamakwa, 44, August 3, 2014, and Mr. McKay, 50, died on the night of July 19, 2017. Efforts are underway to have video footage of Dino Kwandibens (Whitesand First Nation) was dragged inside a Thunder Bay Police Station the same night that Mr. Mamakwa was arrested for public intoxication and later found dead in his cell. The footage is being asked to be excluded – as being irrelevant and outside the scope of the upcoming inquest. Families of the deceased say that the footage demonstrates how police racism affects the treatment of Indigenous peoples in Thunder Bay.

The motion hearing will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021. www.youtube.com/occinquests

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development will make a virtual announcement about COVID-19 workplace inspections at 11 this morning.