APH – 7 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#122 – #128)

Algoma Public Health is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in the Sault Ste. Marie and area. Six cases are from Sault Ste. Marie and area and one case is from Central and East Algoma. Four are from close contact, and three are unknown, with all self-isolating.
Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health, or affected by recent public exposure notifications posted by APH, you are not considered a close contact.
There have been 128 COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District,  In the recent two weeks, there have been new cases in Central & East Algoma, Elliot Lake & Area, and Sault Ste. Marie and Area.
Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #122 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 6, 2021
Case #123 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 9, 2021
Case #124 Unknown Self-isolating Jan 5, 2021
Case #125 Unknown Self-isolating Jan 6, 2021
Case #126 Unknown Self-isolating Jan 5, 2021
Case #127 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 10, 2021
Case #128 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 10, 2021

 

