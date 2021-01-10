APH – 7 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#122 – #128)

Algoma Public Health is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in the Sault Ste. Marie and area. Six cases are from Sault Ste. Marie and area and one case is from Central and East Algoma. Four are from close contact, and three are unknown, with all self-isolating.

Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health, or affected by recent public exposure notifications posted by APH, you are not considered a close contact.

There have been 128 COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District, In the recent two weeks, there have been new cases in Central & East Algoma, Elliot Lake & Area, and Sault Ste. Marie and Area.