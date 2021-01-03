Morning News – January 3rd

Weather:



Cloudy. Risk of freezing drizzle. Drizzle along the lakeshore late this morning and this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. Risk of freezing drizzle. Drizzle along the lakeshore this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming south 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 7 this evening.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 71,731 78 16 (0)* 62 0 Updated: January 2, 2021, 8:15 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

The public outcry against politicians who have travelled during the country continues. Ontario had MP Rod Phillips. Questions arise about Doug Ford knowing but not doing anything until the word got out.

Alberta:

MLA Pat Rehn – Mexico

Calgary-Klein MLA Jeremy Nixon – Hawaii

Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard – Hawaii

Calgary-Peigan MLA Tanya Fir – US to visit family

Red Deer-South MLA Jason Stephan to US

Alberta Conservative MP Ron Liepert – to US (for house maintance issues)

Alberta Premier’s chief of staff, James Huckabay – U.K. and came back via the United States on Boxing Day.

Manitoba:

MP Niki Ashton – Greece for sick grandmother

Quebec:

Liberal MNA Pierre Arcand – Barbados

CAQ MNA Youri Chassin – Peru (to finalize immigration for spouse)

Sasketchewan:

MLA Joe Hargrave – USA (finalize home sale)

It is very dissapoint to see this list continue to grow. Our elected officials are expected to be setting a good example for their constituents – not seeing a good example here… But this isn’t limited to politicians – King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and their daughters have returned to the Netherlands. “”Even though the trip was in line with the regulations, it was very unwise not to take into account the impact of the new restrictions on our society.” the King explained.