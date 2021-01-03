APH Confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19 (#79-81)

Published on: Jan 3, 2021 at 18:05
Algoma Public Health is reporting 3 (three) new cases of COVID-19. Two cases are from Sault Ste. Marie and area and one case is from Central & East Algoma. All cases were tested yesterday.
Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health, you are not considered a close contact.
Details of the confirmed cases 77-78:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #79
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|Jan 2, 2021
|Case #80
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|Jan 2, 2021
|Case #81
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|Jan 2, 2021
Unknown exposure means the person did not have recent international travel or close contact with a known confirmed case. How the person acquired the virus is not known.
Close contact means the person acquired their infection through close contact with a known confirmed case. For example, living together with a case, or spending more than 15 minutes with a case while less than 2 metres apart; are considered high-risk close contact exposures.
|Tested
|Confirmed
cases
|Active
cases
|Resolved
cases
|Deceased
|71,731
|81
|19 (1)*
|62
|0
|Updated: January 2, 2021, 8:15 p.m.
*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma.
|Algoma Region
|Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19?
Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
|Any evidence of local community spread?
(since August 2020 –
Algoma’s second wave)
|Central & East Algoma
|Yes (5)
Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
|Yes
|Elliot Lake & Area
|Yes (less than 5)
|Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|North Algoma
|No
|Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|Yes (74)
Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
|Yes
|Updated: January 3, 2021 4:30 p.m.
