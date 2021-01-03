APH Confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19 (#79-81)

Algoma Public Health is reporting 3 (three) new cases of COVID-19. Two cases are from Sault Ste. Marie and area and one case is from Central & East Algoma. All cases were tested yesterday.

Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health, you are not considered a close contact.

Details of the confirmed cases 77-78:



Case

Number Exposure

Category Status Tested Case #79 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 2, 2021 Case #80 Unknown Self-isolating Jan 2, 2021 Case #81 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 2, 2021

Unknown exposure means the person did not have recent international travel or close contact with a known confirmed case. How the person acquired the virus is not known.

Close contact means the person acquired their infection through close contact with a known confirmed case. For example, living together with a case, or spending more than 15 minutes with a case while less than 2 metres apart; are considered high-risk close contact exposures.

Tested

Confirmed

cases

Active

cases Resolved

cases

Deceased 71,731 81 19 (1)* 62 0 Updated: January 2, 2021, 8:15 p.m.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma.