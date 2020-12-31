Thunder Bay OPP release name of deceased in Pearl Collision

On December 30th, 2020 at 1:00 pm members of the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Superior North EMS and the Shuniah Fire & Emergency Services responded to a report of a head on collision on Hwy 11-17 in Pearl in the Township of Shuniah.

Police attended the scene and determined a tractor trailer unit had collided with a passenger vehicle. One driver was declared deceased. Several persons were transported to hospital with undetermined injuries. Hwy 11-17 was closed for several hours in order for investigators to process the scene.

The deceased has been identified as 25 year old Mandeep Singh SOHI of Brampton,Ontario.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision has been initiated by the OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation Unit in conjunction with the OPP Forensic Identification Unit.

Any person who may have been in the area of Pearl on Hwy 11-17 and witnessed this collision are being asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at . 1-888-310-1122

The OPP are reminding drivers that with the recent drastic changes in weather conditions drivers need to adjust their driving habits to suit the environment. This may include slowing down, adjusting distance between vehicles or choosing not to travel at all.