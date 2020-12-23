Snowfall warning in effect for:

White River – Dubreuilville

Significant snowfall is expected today.

Snow will continue today and will gradually taper to flurries from west to east on Thursday afternoon.

Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are expected by Thursday afternoon. Locally higher amounts near 30 cm are possible.

Brisk northerly winds gusting 50 to 60 km/h early this evening and into Thursday will result in localized blowing snow over exposed areas.

Driving conditions will deteriorate today as the snow continues. Motorists should consider changing travel plans accordingly.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.



Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Significant snowfall expected today.

Snow will continue today and may mix with rain, predominantly near to the shoreline of Lake Superior before transitioning back to snow tonight.

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected by Thursday evening. Snowfall amounts will likely be less than 10 cm near the shoreline of Lake Superior due to a mix of wet snow and rain expected there today.

Driving conditions will deteriorate today as the snow continues. Motorists should consider changing travel plans accordingly.