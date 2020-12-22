Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Significant snowfall expected overnight through Wednesday.

Snow will begin overnight and continue through Wednesday. Snow may mix with rain, predominantly near to the shoreline of Lake Superior on Wednesday before transitioning back to snow on Wednesday night.

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected by Thursday afternoon.

Driving conditions will quickly deteriorate overnight as the snow begins. Motorists should consider changing travel plans accordingly.