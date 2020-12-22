Special weather statement in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
Significant snowfall expected overnight through Wednesday.
Snow will begin overnight and continue through Wednesday. Snow may mix with rain, predominantly near to the shoreline of Lake Superior on Wednesday before transitioning back to snow on Wednesday night.
Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected by Thursday afternoon.
Driving conditions will quickly deteriorate overnight as the snow begins. Motorists should consider changing travel plans accordingly.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Snow, and maybe some rain – poor travelling conditions predicted - December 22, 2020
- Tourism – Travel and Eco-Adventure Program Soon Turning 50 with Hope for the Future - December 22, 2020
- A Christmas dinner that unites a school community - December 22, 2020