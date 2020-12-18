First Chair of the Conseil scolaire catholique du Nouvel-Ontario passes away

It is with sadness that we inform you of the passing of Ms. Claire Pilon on December 16, 2020.

Recognized for her commitment to Sudbury’s Francophone community, Ms. Pilon held for many years the position of school board trustee with the former Sudbury District Roman Catholic Separate School Board. She was the first Chair of the Conseil scolaire catholique du Nouvel-Ontario from 1998 to 2000 following its creation.

A journalist and community activist, Ms. Pilon was responsible for writing community news for the Journal Le Voyageur until recently and has written several articles and documents on the history of the Flour Mill and Sudbury’s Francophone community.

In recognition of her important contributions to French-language Catholic education, the flags at the head office of CSC Nouvelon and all of its schools will be at half mast from today, December 17, until Friday, December 18.

We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Claire Pilon.