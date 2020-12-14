COVID-19 tests no longer publically funded for outbound international travellers

The Ontario Government in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health and other experts has made it more difficult for outbound international travellers. Effective December 11, 2020, individuals requesting a COVID-19 test for international travel clearance are no longer eligible for a publicly funded COVID-19 test in Ontario.

The Government explains that this step is to “ensure taxpayer dollars are appropriately allocated to key priorities and to preserve capacity within the provincially funded COVID-19 testing network. The province continues to provide testing to anyone who needs a test per provincial testing guidelines at no cost. This includes people who are symptomatic, or people who have been in contact with someone who has symptoms.”

“As the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic has changed, we have continued to adapt our approach to testing and the services we have made available,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “While international travellers are no longer eligible to receive a publicly funded COVID-19 test, we remain committed to ensuring that anyone who needs a test can get one quickly, at no cost.”

Should a person require international travel that demands a COVID-19 test, the traveller is reminded to leave ample time for testing and to receive results from the test provider.