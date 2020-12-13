Annual Hamper Holiday Food Drive – Huge Success!

The Wawa Volunteer Fire Department held the annual Hamper Holiday Food Drive today with the assistance of staff from St. Joseph French Immersion School. The fire trucks drove the streets of Wawa and the Mission collecting non-perishable food items for the Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund.

This year they collected a whole pile of food, $1,340.00 cash, $75.00 in pizza vouchers, and one gift card for $100.00.

The food drive began in 2007 with members of Wawa’s Red Cross disaster management teams assisting the fire department.This year things were a little different, but the generosity of Wawa residents is amazing.

A gallery showing the hamper drive over the years is below.

The generosity this year as in years past will help make Christmas brighter for individuals. families and children in our community. Thank you!