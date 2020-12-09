Custom-made moccasins!

2020 - Moccasins

At École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa), we found a way to kill two birds with one stone by linking the Rock Your Mocs event to the Grade 11 French “Discovering Contemporary Indigenous Voices” course.

On November 15, students registered in this course taught by teacher Ms. Carole Bouffard wore their masterpiece with pride and solidarity with Indigenous peoples. Students who passionately crafted their pair of moccasins have found it to be a meticulous art that requires students to follow specific steps to be successful. The students’ moccasins were simply beautiful and they can take great pride in their work!

Many thanks to teacher Ms. Valérie Lévesque for her support in this project.