The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation Hits Goal for #GivingTuesday

On December 1st, 2020, the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation, along with its partner Northern Lights Ford kicked off the giving season with its GivingTuesday appeal. The Foundation’s goal was to raise $5,000 in 24 hours and Northern Lights Ford agreed to match donations up to $250.

On December 3rd, 2020 the Foundation staff received the match donation from Northern Lights Ford. Northern Lights Ford presented a surprise to Foundation Staff Members. A cheque totaling $1,200 was proudly handed to the Foundation staff. Thank you to all the staff and management at Northern Lights Ford for supporting the Foundation’s GivingTuesday campaign!

Thanks to the support of donors and Northern Lights Ford, the goal was surpassed and a total of $5,815 was raised in the 24 hour period.

The Foundation would like to thank all donors who supported the Foundation’s GivingTuesday campaign and to Northern Lights Ford and their staff for supporting the cause with a matching donation. All funds raised will support the current campaign for a new washer/disinfector and sterilizer for the Medical Device Reprocessing Department.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact us at 705-856-2335 extension 3147 or email us at [email protected]

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.