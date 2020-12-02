APH reports confirmed case #61 of COVID-19

Algoma Public Health has reported the 61st case of COVID-19 in the Algoma District. Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. Please note: If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health, you are not considered a close contact.
Cast 61 is a result of international travel and the individual is self-isolating. The individual was tested on December 1st.
Status of cases in Algoma
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases
|Active
cases
|Resolved
cases (2)
|Deceased
|63,308
|61
|3
|58
|0
|Updated: December 2, 2020, 3:30 p.m.
