Morning News – November 26

Weather – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of drizzle changing to 40 percent chance of rain showers or wet flurries near noon. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)



Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 61,118 60 3 57 0 Updated: November 20, 11:00 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits –

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona died yesterday of a heart attack at the age of 60. Maradona was captain when Argentina won the 1986 World Cup with Maradona’s two goals; the first the “Hand of God” goal and the second, four minutes later as he ran more than half the length of the field, evading the English team to score.

Residents of Sault Ste. Marie continue to argue for a Level 3 withdrawal management facility. Started 3 years ago, the original proposal was for a 33-bed facility, but that proposal has now been trimmed to a 24-bed facility. SSM and the Algoma District have a dire need for a withdrawal management facility, in order to help those who want support, and help with drug addiction.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care has issued a Mandatory Management Order naming Joseph Brant Hospital to temporarily manage Tyndall Nursing Home in Mississauga. This order was issued to the home as it has an increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents and staff.

Prabmeet Sarkaria, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction, will make an announcement about the next step Ontario is taking to help local restaurants at 10 a.m. at Queen’s Park.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, to make an announcement 1 p.m.

The Honourable Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities will make an announcement about Ontario’s publicly assisted colleges and universities at 2 p.m.