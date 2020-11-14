Officers seize suspected drugs at residence in Spanish

On the evening of November 10, 2020, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) and Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant at a residence on Lapointe Street in the Town of Spanish. Police seized suspected Crack Cocaine, Cocaine, and Crystal Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, as well as small amount of Canadian currency, that had a combined estimated street value of $660.

Logan ST. AMANT, 23-years-old, of Spanish, was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine contrary to section 5(2) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA);

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine contrary to section 5(2) CDSA; and with

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River, on January 7, 2021.