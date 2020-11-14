Breaking News

East Algoma OPP charge driver after running over curb and boulevard

On November 12, 2020 at approximately 8:53 p.m. East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were on patrol on Hillside Drive North and Ontario Avenue in Elliot Lake.

 

Police observed a pick-up truck come to a stop on Ontario Avenue within the live lane of traffic. The truck eventually made a turn into a parking lot.  But, in the course of that motion, drove over the curb and boulevard. Due to concern for safety, the pick-up truck was stopped and driver spoken to.

 

It was learned the driver did not have a driver’s license and was in fact prohibited drive as a result of prior offences. Subsequently, the driver was arrested and charged. The vehicle was also towed and impounded.

 

Calvin BRIFFETT, 59 years of age, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

 

  • Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code – contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).

 

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on January 5, 2021.

