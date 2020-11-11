Erin O’Toole commemorates Remembrance Day

The Hon. Erin O’Toole, Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and of the Official Opposition, today released the following statement recognizing the sacrifice of all who served and those who continue to serve Canada:

“This year, Remembrance Day may look a little different from what we’re used to. COVID-19 has majorly impacted our country, but our ability and our commitment to remember the service and sacrifice of our fellow Canadians remain strong.

“Reflection, remembrance, and respect – these are not actions that can only happen during parades or at cenotaphs. They are emotional acts we will uphold during a year when Canadians have dedicated themselves to adapting and persevering through these challenging times.

“It is our duty and privilege to remember and honour the fallen sons and daughters of Canada.

“For those in the military, these are the friends that you trust your life with, the comrades you laugh loudest with, and the brothers and sisters you love and hope desperately to safely return home with.

“I know there are Veterans across Canada who have made it home with invisible wounds of service – know you are not alone. To the families missing someone around the table – know their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“Today, my family and I are grateful as we commemorate the brave women and men of the Canadian Armed Forces who fought for our freedom and our great nation.

“Lest we forget their sacrifice.”