Between the Covers – November 11

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are; “Royal” by Danielle Steel, “Shadows in Death” by J.D. Robb, “The Fortunate Ones” by Catherine Hokin, “When We Were Brave” by Suzanne Kelman and “Friends and Enemies a Memoir” by Barbara Amiel.

New Movies on the shelf are “The Mean Season”, “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels”, “Dark Waters” and “The Last Kingdom-Season Four”. Come on in and check it out!

Join us on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for amazing stories, fun crafts and drawing and some awesome S.T.E.A.M. experiments with Indiana Imperatori starting at 4:15!. We have the AfterSchool Program via an on-line format so tune in to our Facebook page @wplafterschool. Check it out!

Congratulations to Aydenne, the winner of our Pumpkin Carving Contest! We thank you all for your participation. Everyone did an awesome job on their pumpkins! Hope you enjoy your prize package Aydenne!

The Wawa Public Library is the place to sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library! This program provides FREE books on a monthly basis for children ages 0-5! Call or email the Wawa Public Library and sign up today. Our local contact is Cathy Cannon and she can be reached 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected].

Remember – library membership is FREE to residents of the Municipality of Wawa and contracting communities.