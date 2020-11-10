Tractor Trailer Rollover closes Hwy 17 (Sudbury) – Detours in place

On November 10, 2020 at 7:30 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle rollover collision on Highway 17, just east of the traffic lights and the intersection of Regional Road 55 (The Kingsway), City of Greater Sudbury, Ontario.

Investigation revealed the tractor trailer was eastbound on the Highway 17 southeast by-pass and subsequently rolled-over after exiting onto the ramp to continue east on Highway 17.

The tractor-trailer was hauling lumber which spilled onto Highway 17, blocking both lanes. The driver and lone occupant was not injured.

Detours are now in place.

From Sudbury, westbound traffic can proceed to the Highway 17 westbound ramp. Eastbound traffic will need to detour through Garson or Moonlight Avenue.

From North Bay, eastbound traffic on Highway 17 is being detoured through Garson-Coniston Road or Second Avenue to Moonlight Avenue.

The Ministry of the Environment (MOE) is also on-scene to clean-up the diesel spill which is contained.

Highway 17 will be closed for an unknown period of time while crews clean-up the debris and remove the wreckage.

The investigation is continuing.

Officers remind motorists to obey the road closure signs.