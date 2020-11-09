Morning News – November 9

Wawa-news was down for about 5 hours today, but is back in service. Thank you for your patience.

Weather – Increasing cloudiness. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this afternoon. High 16. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening. Periods of rain beginning late this evening. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light near midnight. Low 9.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)



Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 56,109 55 12 43 0 Updated: November 8, 8:00 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

The Road to Tophet, a crime thriller shot in Chapleau and Sudbury, opens the Sault Film Festival (Nov. 27-29 at Northern Superior Brewing Co.,) on opening night at 7 p.m. Director Steve Schmidt and actor Matt Connors plan to attend. The audience is limited to 20 per screening. The festival features not only The Road to Tophet, but also two blocks of shorts on November 28th at 1 and 3 p.m. Six more shorts follow on Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. Heroes of a Different Kind, directed by Daniel Lance and Daniel Lance, Sr., closes the festival at 7 p.m. Featured titles, except for The Road to Tophet, can also be viewed online.

Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, will be joined by Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, and Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction and MPP for Brampton South, to make an announcement at 9 a.m.

Ernie Hardeman, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, will make an announcement about Ontario’s agricultural and horticultural organizations at 11:30 a.m. in London, Ontario.