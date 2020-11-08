Dryden OPP – Death of Seriously Injured Male and Residential Fire being investigated

Shortly after 6:00 pm on Thursday November 5, 2020 members of the Dryden detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a 911 call of a disturbance in Dinorwic. EMS and police arrived to discover a male with life threatening injuries. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene. The deceased has been identified as Richard McLeod of Dinorwic, Ontario. The OPP is investigating this death as a homicide. Members of the OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Canine, Dryden Police and Treaty Three police Services were involved in the initial response.

Officers further responded to a residential fire on a neighbouring property. Human remains have been located in the fire damaged residence.

OPP North West Region continue to investigate both incidents under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). Members from the Office of the Fire Marshall and Emergency Management (OFMEM), Ontario Forensic Pathology Services (OFPS) – Forensic Anthropology and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario are also engaged and working in cooperation with the OPP. There will be an increased presence of police and fire investigators in the area.

Police do not believe there is any risk to public safety at this time.

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or can provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted on-line at www.tipshelp.com.