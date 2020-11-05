Jump rope activity keeps students and staff healthy

What to do at lunch time on a rainy and cold day? The students and staff at École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) decided to dedicate this period of time to improving their physical fitness and remaining healthy. To do this, what could be better than skipping rope among friends! Fun and laughter are guaranteed!
