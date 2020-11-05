Breaking News

Jump rope activity keeps students and staff healthy

2020 - Skipping
skipping-2
Orientation: 1
« 1 of 9 »

 

What to do at lunch time on a rainy and cold day? The students and staff at École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) decided to dedicate this period of time to improving their physical fitness and remaining healthy. To do this, what could be better than skipping rope among friends! Fun and laughter are guaranteed!

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*