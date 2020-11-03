Ontario Releases Report on COVID-19 Emergency Measures

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones haws tabled a report in the Legislature providing details of the emergency measures put in place by the province to stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep Ontarians safe. The report focuses on the 47 emergency orders made between March 17 and July 24, 2020 when the Declaration of a Provincial Emergency was in effect under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA).

“The Ontario government has taken decisive action to protect public health and stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Minister Jones. “This report summarizes how our government, with the advice of public health experts, used the tools provided under Ontario’s emergency legislation to keep people safe and mitigate the impact of the virus while the declared provincial emergency was in effect.”

The EMCPA requires the government table a report in the Legislature within 120 days after a provincial emergency ends. The COVID-19 report outlines the rationale for issuing the 47 emergency orders and the important role they played to protect the community, including:

Limiting the spread of COVID-19

Supporting continuity of critical services

Supporting business

Supporting vulnerable sectors

Providing cost relief to Ontarians

“While the declared provincial emergency was terminated on July 24, 2020, the fight against COVID-19 is ongoing and our government continues to take the action needed to protect the health and well-being of Ontarians,” said Minister Jones. “We all have a role to play and with the upward trend in COVID-19 cases, we need to follow public health advice and practice physical distancing, wear a face covering when in public places or when physical distancing is a challenge, wash your hands frequently, and limit social contact to those within our own household.”