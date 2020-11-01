Morning News – November 1

Weather – Periods of snow and local blowing snow ending late this afternoon then cloudy. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 40 gusting to 70 late this morning. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill near minus 11. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness before morning then 60 percent chance of snow. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 12 this evening.

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for today. Visibilities may be significantly reduced in snow and blowing snow as an Alberta Clipper moves through northeastern Ontario today.

Status of cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 54,420 43 2 41 0 Updated: October 30, 2020, 11:00 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

The MMCC is holding Public Skate today from 2-3 pm. You are asked to enter through the South Arena Hallway doors, bring exact change and don’t forget your mask!