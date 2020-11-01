Case #44 in Sault Ste. Marie and area

Algoma Public Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in the Algoma District. Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health, you are not considered a close contact.

Details of the confirmed case:

Case

Number Exposure

Category Status Tested Case #44 Unknown Self-isolating October 28, 2020

Important Information:

View the current situation in Algoma and the updated status of cases in Algoma

Algoma regions with COVID-19 cases reported in the past 14 days include: Sault Ste. Marie and area

Unknown exposure is evidence of ongoing community spread in Sault Ste. Marie and area

Important Actions to Protect Yourself and Your Community: