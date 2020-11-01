Case #44 in Sault Ste. Marie and area

Algoma Public Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in the Algoma District. Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health, you are not considered a close contact.
Details of the confirmed case:
Important Information:
- View the current situation in Algoma and the updated status of cases in Algoma
- Algoma regions with COVID-19 cases reported in the past 14 days include:
- Sault Ste. Marie and area
- Unknown exposure is evidence of ongoing community spread in Sault Ste. Marie and area
Important Actions to Protect Yourself and Your Community:
- Anyone who is ill, even with mild symptoms, must stay home and isolate away from others.
- Do not have close contact with others outside the immediate household of people you live with. Outside of home, practice physical distancing at all times by staying 2 metres away from other people.
- Limit non-essential trips outside of home and avoid non-essential travel to other regions of the province. This is part of new advice from Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health announced on October 9.
- All returning international travellers must stay home for 14 days.
- As of October 2, 2020, the mandatory masking policy was extended to all of Ontario for all indoor settings across the province, such as businesses, facilities and workplaces.
