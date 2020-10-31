Weather expected for Rossport West – Looking Messy Here

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Rossport and points west, stating that strong wind gusts and local blowing snow is expected tonight and Sunday morning.

The statement explained that an Alberta Clipper will sweep through northern Ontario tonight and Sunday. Locally strong wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h are possible as winds become northwesterly tonight. Strong winds, along with falling snow, will allow for blowing snow to reduce visibilities at times and make travel difficult. The winds are expected to weaken by Sunday afternoon.

In the Wawa area (Hwy 17 & Hwy 519) readers are reporting to Wawa-news that there are places of poor visibility and accumulating snow. Travel with care.