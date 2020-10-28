Morning News – October 28

Weather – A few flurries and rain showers ending late this afternoon then cloudy. Local snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this afternoon. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Clearing late this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 12 overnight.

Status of cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 53,128 43 3 40 0 Updated: October 27, 2020, 4:15 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

VIA Rail is requiring that as of November 9, individuals with a medical condition or disability that makes it difficult to wear a mask must provide an official medical certificate along with a government-issued photo ID. The medical certificate must meet certain criteria.

Deborah Warren and Gerald Francis of Elliot Lake are $250,000 richer after winning with Instant Sonic Multiplier (Game #2190). They are planning to use their winnings for good, helping the food banks, family and friends.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, and Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure, to make an announcement at 1:30 p.m.