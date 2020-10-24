Morning News – October 24

Weather – Becoming cloudy this morning. Flurries beginning early this afternoon. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 12 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Flurries ending this evening then partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Status of cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 52,329 41 2 39 0 Updated: October 23, 2020, 11:30 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:



A happy 2nd birthday to Harte Gold. On October 24th, 2018, Harte Gold held the Grand Opening and ribbon cutting of the Sugar Zone Gold Mine. This was the first high-grade gold mine in over ten years to open in the province. Ontario Premier Doug Ford, as well as the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, Greg Rickford were guests at the event. “We are excited to open the Sugar Zone Gold Mine in Northern Ontario”, said Harte Gold CEO, Stephen G. Roman. “This is the culmination of a concerted team effort that began in 2009.”

The Ontario government announced yesterday afternoon that the Canadian Red Cross will be providing temporary assistance support to the Prescott and Russell Residence long-term care home in Hawkesbury that is facing significant challenges due to COVID-19. They will help with epidemic prevention control and help with daily living activities such as the delivery of meals, housekeeping and light cleaning duties. Team members will also socialize and engage with residents so that the home’s frontline workers can continue to focus on providing direct quality care to residents.

Ontario is launching an online survey as part of its commitment to improve passenger rail and bus services between Toronto, North Bay, Timmins and Cochrane. Responses to the Northeastern Ontario transportation survey will be used to explore options for passenger rail services and help inform the future transportation plan for Northern Ontario. “As part of our government’s plan for passenger rail services in the North, we are seeking input and feedback on key details from the public,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and MPP for Nipissing. “This survey will allow people in Nipissing and communities across the region to have their say in continuing to improve those vital connections.”