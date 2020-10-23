Heavy Snow (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake)

Special weather statement in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Heavy snow possible this afternoon and early evening.

Periods of light snow or rain are affecting portions of northeastern Ontario this morning. The precipitation is expected to intensify this afternoon with a few hours of heavy snowfall likely into early evening. Some areas may receive as much as 10 cm of snow in the span of just a few hours.

The snow will taper off later this evening. Motorists are urged to exercise caution as road conditions and visibility may be poor at times.

This is a result of a Colorado Low that will track through northeastern Ontario today.