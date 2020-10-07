Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Thanksgiving Sunday

Thanksgiving Sunday

Creation Time 5 in the Season of Pentecost

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 11 October 2020.

Deuteronomy 8: 7-18 God will bring you to a beautiful land.

Psalm 65 God provides; the valleys shout & sing.

2 Corinthians 9: 6 –15 God loves a cheerful giver.

Luke 17: 11-19 Ten healed; one returns to offer thanks.

To Ponder: When has your voice been silenced?

What did you learn from the experience ?

Gathering Pentecost 2 2020 pg. 14 – used with permission

Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday, and deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church TO SORT.