SE OPP Chapleau – Lay Charges in Foleyet Domestic Dispute

On September 29, 2020, at approximately 10:45 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute in Foleyet.

As a result of the investigation, a 35-year-old person, from Timmins, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC).

On October 1, 2020, at approximately 12:10 a.m., Superior East OPP officers responded to a domestic dispute in Foleyet.

As a result of the investigation, a 40-year-old person, from Foleyet, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the CC.

Both accused parties were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in December, 2020, in Chapleau.