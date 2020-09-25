Ontario Introduces French Accents on Driver’s Licences and Ontario Photo Cards

The Ontario government is delivering on its commitment to make more government services available in French by adding French Language Characters, such as accents (e.g. ç, è, é, ê, ë), to driver’s licence cards and Ontario Photo Cards. Adding French Language Characters to Ontario driver’s licence cards and Ontario Photo Cards is a first step in the province’s plan to make French characters available on all Ontario government products.

“I am so proud to announce on Franco-Ontario Day that our government is adding French language characters to more provincial documents, beginning with driver’s licences and photo cards,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “Ontario’s Francophone community will now see their identity reflected in these products through the use of proper French spelling and characters. This demonstrates our government’s ongoing commitment to supporting Ontario’s Francophonie.”

Starting Monday, September 28, for the first time, Franco-Ontarians will be able to request a free replacement driver’s licence or Ontario Photo Card displaying their name using French Language Characters.

“Ontario is among the first provinces in Canada to offer French Language Characters on driver’s licences and photo cards,” said Lisa Thompson, Minister of Government and Consumer Services. “We will continue working with our partners to make French Language Characters available on additional products delivered by ServiceOntario.”

People who want to add French Language Characters to their documents are encouraged to consider delaying their visit until they need to renew their driver’s licence or photo card to help reduce crowding and long wait times. Customers will be required to visit a ServiceOntario centre with supporting identification documents to request their new ID. The government continues to ask the public to only visit a ServiceOntario centre if necessary and follow all public health measures such as physical distancing, wearing a face covering, and thorough and frequent hand washing.