LDHCF – Catch the Ace Week 1

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation has recently commenced an exclusively online Catch the Ace event and it has brought excitement to the communities of North Algoma and beyond.

The Foundation is happy to announce that ticket sales from week #1 of the event have been a great success. A total revenue of $1,735 was generated in Week #1. We look forward to that amount growing each week. Thank you to each and every supporter of this fundraiser.

In addition, the Foundation would like to congratulate our Week #1 winner, Sarah Gauthier, who has won $347. Sarah chose envelope number 4, which revealed the 10 of Diamonds.

Tickets are on sale from Wednesdays at 11 am and remain available for purchase until the following Tuesday at 8 pm. Tickets are for sale at the following prices:

60 tickets for $20

10 tickets for $10

3 tickets for $5

Make sure to get your tickets today at www.ldhcface.ca

By participating in the fundraiser you are helping to fund our current campaign to raise $125,000 for a new washer/disinfector and sterilizer for the Medical Device Reprocessing Department. Once completed, the MDR department will have the most up-to-date technology on the market and will allow the Lady Dunn Health Centre to continue to provide excellent health care.

We look forward to the excitement once again and thank you for your ongoing support.

Lottery Licence #11949

For more details and/or information about the LDHC Foundation Catch the Ace raffle or how to donate, please contact the Foundation office at 705-856-2335 extension 3147 or email at [email protected].

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.