Pete Dougherty, President and CEO stated: “The continuous high-grade nature of gold mineralization observed in the Elbow Zone is now also observed in the Central Zone. We continue to encounter high-grade gold intercepts below and adjacent to the proposed open pit, and now believe there is potential for a possible connection between the Elbow and Central Zones that we will be testing. We also have several other high-grade structures to test at depth within and below the current mineral resource model at Magino west of the Elbow and Central Zones.”

Recent drilling has focused on testing continuity and depth extent in the Central Zone, a steeply plunging ore shoot dominated by high-grade gold veins within a broad lower gold grade halo. Results indicate the high-grade gold mineralization shows good continuity and extends to depths of at least 750 metres below surface. In addition, the geologic model shows the Central Zone has good lateral continuity and has potential to connect westward to the Elbow Zone.

Table 1 below highlights select drill results from the Central Zone from the on-going drill program. A three-dimensional model of the Magino deposit and the Elbow and Central Zones in relation to the proposed pit and property boundaries is available on the Company’s website at https://www.argonautgold.com/English/assets/drill-results/default.aspx