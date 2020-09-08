Morning News – September 8

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. High 13. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Low plus 3.

Frost advisory in effect with patchy frost likely early this morning. Low temperatures are expected to be near or just below zero degrees Celsius early this morning. Frost will be possible once again for portions of Northwestern Ontario tonight.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

Tested (1) 25,927 Positive 29 Negative 25,571 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 28 Updated: September 3, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits:

There were no new fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by late afternoon on September 6. There are thirteen active fires across the region, all of which are being observed. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region.

No new fires were discovered in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of September 7. At the time of this update there were two active fires in the region. One fire is under control and one fire is being observed. The fire hazard is mainly low across the Northwest Region with areas of moderate hazard in the Fort Frances, Kenora, and Dryden sectors.

Don Pugh, a former teacher at MHS and passionate world traveller passed away in Peppermint Grove, Western Australia. He will be sorely missed by many. The following was posted to his page September 8, 2020:

“For those friends of Don Pugh whose Facebook algorithm does keep you up with others’ posts, Don passed away peacefully yesterday evening surrounded by only a very small fraction of the people who loved him deeply. Renaissance man, warrior, bon vivant, friends to hundreds, he has touched many lives and in turn, he valued each and every one of you. Vale. (Yes, Don knew two dead languages: Latin and Morse Code)”

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement at 1 p.m. today.