A new school year begins today

Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon staff are looking forward to welcoming students starting today Tuesday, September 8, the first school day of the 2020-2021 school year. This year’s theme “L’éducation catholique : cultiver l’espérance ” (Catholic Education: Nurturing Hope) incites students and staff to put their faith in the Lord to find new strength.

“We are always excited to see our new and returning students. In light of the significant changes that we are living in since the start of the pandemic, offering a caring learning environment takes on an even greater importance” stated Mr. André Bidal, President of CSC Nouvelon. “With the support of our staff, parents and partners, we are committed to offering a quality French-language Catholic education to all of our students.”

“The health and well-being of our students and staff remains a priority,” explained Mr. Paul Henry, CSC Nouvelon Director of Education. The CSC Nouvelon invested a great deal of effort and energy to offer kindergarten to grade 12 students a stimulating learning environment and to ensure the implementation of enhanced health and safety protocols and new routines. We are ready and determined to work with families to ensure that the 2020-2021 school year is a remarkable one.”

Located in the heart of a dynamic region with a strong Francophone tradition, the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon stands out among Francophone school boards in Ontario and in French Canada. The area served by the CSC Nouvelon includes the communities of Chapleau, Dubreuilville, Espanola, Greater Sudbury, Hornepayne, Michipicoten, North Shore, Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury East.