Manitoulin OPP – Help in Break In

On August 30, 2020 at 1:15 p.m., members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded a break and enter that occurred sometime between Saturday August 29, 2020 and Sunday August 30, 2020, at a property in Sandfield Township on Manitoulin Island.

Description and value of property stolen:

Two blue and black Polaris P20001 Generators $1250/each

Pistol Fist water pump $500

Three five gallon gas cans

Manitoulin OPP is requesting that anyone with information regarding this break and enter to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at to www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.