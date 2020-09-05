Espanola OPP – Assault with Weapon Charges laid after dispute

On August 29, 2020, at approximately 4:39 p.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute in Espanola.

After speaking with both involved persons, police requested the assistance of Sudbury-Manitoulin Emergency Services (EMS) as one person had a minor non-life threatening injury.

As a result of the investigation, a 63-year-old, from Espanola, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault with a weapon – Spousal, contrary to section 267(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in November, 2020, in Espanola.