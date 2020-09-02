Morning News – September 2

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 10.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health

Tested (1) 25,530 Positive 28 Negative 25,302 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 27 Updated: September 1, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits:

There were no new fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by late afternoon on September 1. There are thirteen active fires across the region, all of which are being observed. The fire hazard is low to moderate in the Northeast Region this afternoon.

No new fires were discovered in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of Sept. 1. At the time of this update there were seven active fires in the Northwest Region, two fires were under control and five fires were being observed. The forest fire hazard is low throughout the Northwest Region.

Genesee & Wyoming Canada Inc. will cease operation of the Huron Central Railway (HCR) by the end of 2020 because it has not been able to secure any government funding to help renew the rail line infrastructure. The HCR operates over 288 km of leased track providing commercial freight service between Sudbury and the Soo.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, and Kinga Surma, Associate Minister of Transportation (GTA), to make an announcement at 1 p.m. today.