Manitoulin OPP – Investigate Drowning at Carter Bay Beach

On August 29, 2020 at 2:55 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Sudbury-Manitoulin Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Central Manitoulin Fire Department responded to a report of a possible drowning at Carter Bay Beach, Carnarvon Township.

Investigation revealed the person was swimming with two children. Undertow began to pull them further from shore. The individual was trying to push the children closer to shore and he was subsequently pulled under water.

The victim is identified as Damon CLARKE, age 48, from Collingwood.

A post mortem examination has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS). Foul play is not suspected.