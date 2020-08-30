Positive COVID-19 Case in SSM (Ontario Finnish Resthome Association)

The Ontario Finnish Resthome Association confirms positive COVID-19 results in 1 Staff.

As part of ongoing, proactive surveillance and case finding, COVID-19 has been confirmed in 1 staff member of the MKK building at the Ontario Finnish Resthome Association.



OFRA’s MKK care team is working closely with Algoma Public Health to take heightened preventive actions. Based on careful investigation of all available information, the risk of exposure for residents and staff is low. Nonetheless, OFRA is putting additional precautionary measures in place until further test results are reported. All residents continue to be monitored for symptoms every day, and any symptomatic resident is immediately tested. MKK staff are tested for COVID-19 regularly, and all staff and visitors wear medical masks at all times.



Algoma Public Health has notified close contacts, and additional guidance has been provided to potentially affected staff. At this time, a formal outbreak has not been declared at our facility.



Families of residents who have any questions or concerns may visit this website for ongoing COVID-19 updates or contact Paul Belair, CEO, Dr. Sarah White MKK Medical Director or Helina McGrath RN Executive Director of Care at 705 945-9987.