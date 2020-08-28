Morning News Tidbits – August 28

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Cloudy. A few showers beginning this evening. Low 12.

The rain may continue on and into the weekend – The US National Weather Service warns that severe storms and flash flooding is possible from the Northern Plains and Great Lakes into the Northeast today and Friday.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health –

Algoma Public Health is in the process of transitioning to a new provincial public health case and contact management system for COVID-19 tracking and reporting. APH will now be reporting testing numbers from Monday to Friday only. Pending numbers will no longer be reported, however, we will still report any positive cases daily.

Tested (1) 24,989 Positive 27 Negative 24,508 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 27 Updated: August 26, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits:

Despite the flooding of the Wellington Street Underpass, and Bay Street – no records were set yesterday. The airport where measurements are taken by Environment Canada only recorded 22 mm of rain.

The postponed Monster Madness event originally scheduled at the GFL Memorial Gardens on May 30, 2020 has been cancelled. Those that purchased tickets will be given a full refund to the original method of payment.

Tomorrow in the Sault, Giant Tiger will open its new store at 8 a.m. in the Wellington Square Mall.