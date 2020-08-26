Manitoulin OPP investigate fatal Collision

On August 25, 2020, at approximately 4:50 p.m., members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the assistance of the Manitoulin-Sudbury District Emergency Medical Service (EMS) and Espanola Fire Department (EFD) responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17, Sables-Spanish Rivers Township.

The investigation has since revealed that the vehicle left the roadway. The driver of the vehicle and one person sustained minor injuries. Two other persons sustained non-life threatening injuries. They were all transported to the hospital. One person was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is on-going at this time with the assistance of OPP Technical Collision Investigators.

Any person with information regarding this collision should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.