Gradual return to CSC Nouvelon schools from September 8 to 11

The majority of Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon students who have chosen in-class instruction will be returning to school gradually during the first week of school (Tuesday, September 8 to Friday, September 11, 2020). This staggered entry will allow school teams to ensure the implementation of enhanced health and safety protocols and new routines. The gradual return schedule of each school will be communicated to parents through the Parents’ Portal by no later than August 28, 2020. Online education will begin for all students on Tuesday, September 8.

Greater Sudbury, Sudbury East and Espanola area: Classes will be divided into two groups, (group A and group B) and will follow a two-day schedule. Students in group A will attend school on Tuesday, September 8, and Thursday, September 10. Students in group B will attend school on Wednesday, September 9, and Friday, September 11.

Students at École St-Thomas (Warren), École St-Charles Borromée (St-Charles) and École St-Antoine (Noëlville) will be in school full-time starting Tuesday, September 8. Please note that a communication will follow if the Kindergarten students of these schools have a staggered entry.

Algoma District (North Shore, Sault Ste. Marie, Chapleau, Wawa, Dubreuiville and Hornepayne)

At École Saint-Joseph (Blind River) and École élémentaire et secondaire Notre-Dame-du-Sault (Sault Ste. Marie) classes will be divided into two groups, (group A and group B) and will follow a two-day schedule. Students in group A will attend school on Tuesday, September 8, and Thursday, September 10. Students in group B will attend school on Wednesday, September 9, and Friday, September 11

Students from École élémentaire and secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) will have the following schedule:

Tuesday, September 8, all students from Kindergarten to Grade 8;

Wednesday, September 9, all students from Kindergarten to grade 9;

Thursday, September 10, and Friday, September 11, all students from Kindergarten to grade 12.

Students attending other elementary and secondary schools in the District of Algoma will be in school full-time starting Tuesday, September 8. Please note that a communication will follow if the Kindergarten students of these schools have a staggered entry.

