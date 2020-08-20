On April 23, 2020, the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service received a call from personnel with the Sault Area Hospital expressing concern about the welfare of a 29-year-old man.

Officers were dispatched to the hospital and they located the man in a vehicle. The man drove away, but officers located him soon after when they arrived at his residence. He was observed to be in possession of two knives. When the man made his way down a staircase, an officer positioned behind the man observed the man motioning with one of the knives across his neck. The officer deployed his conducted energy weapon in the man’s back. The man fell forward onto the ground but he continued to cut himself. CEWs were deployed by two officers, and the man was quickly subdued and handcuffed.

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has determined there are no reasonable grounds to believe that any officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s arrest and in jury.