Municipal Council Meeting Tonight – August 18

Council is holding a Special Council Meeting tonight in Council Chambers. The public is invited to attend electronically.
- CALL TO ORDER
- DISCLOSURE OF PECUNIARY INTEREST
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- Approval of the Agenda
- DELEGATIONS/PRESENTATIONS
- ANNOUNCEMENTS AND GIVING OF NOTICE
- Federal-Provincial Safe Restart -Emergency Funding Assistance
- ADOPTION OF MINUTES
- STAFF REPORTS
- BUSINESS ARISING OUT OF PREVIOUS MEETING
- NEW BUSINESS
- Receive Integrity Commissioner Report and Accept Recommendations (resolution)
- Memo – Amendments to Procedural By-Law No. 3253-19 – Electronic Meetings
- NOTICE OF MOTION
- BY-LAWS
- First, Second and Third Reading
- By-Law No. 3335-20 – to amend By-Law No. 3253-19, a by-law to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. GG-003: Proceedings of Council and Committees.
- CLOSED SESSION
- Moving onto “In-Camera Session”
- Legal Issue (1 Item) Staffing – personal matters about an identifiable individual, including municipal or local board employees (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (b))
- BUSINESS ARISING FROM CLOSED SESSION
- ADJOURNMENT
- Close of Meeting
