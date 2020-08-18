Breaking News

Municipal Council Meeting Tonight – August 18

Council is holding a Special Council Meeting tonight in Council Chambers. The public is invited to attend electronically.

 

  1. CALL TO ORDER
  2. DISCLOSURE OF PECUNIARY INTEREST
  3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
    1. Approval of the Agenda
  4. DELEGATIONS/PRESENTATIONS
  5. ANNOUNCEMENTS AND GIVING OF NOTICE
    1. Federal-Provincial Safe Restart -Emergency Funding Assistance
  6. ADOPTION OF MINUTES
  7. STAFF REPORTS
  8. BUSINESS ARISING OUT OF PREVIOUS MEETING
  9. NEW BUSINESS
    1. Receive Integrity Commissioner Report and Accept Recommendations (resolution)
    2. Memo – Amendments to Procedural By-Law No. 3253-19 – Electronic Meetings
  10. NOTICE OF MOTION
  11. BY-LAWS
    1. First, Second and Third Reading
    2. By-Law No. 3335-20 – to amend By-Law No. 3253-19, a by-law to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No. GG-003: Proceedings of Council and Committees.
  12. CLOSED SESSION
    1. Moving onto “In-Camera Session”
    2. Legal Issue (1 Item) Staffing – personal matters about an identifiable individual, including municipal or local board employees (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (b))
  13. BUSINESS ARISING FROM CLOSED SESSION
  14. ADJOURNMENT
    1. Close of Meeting
