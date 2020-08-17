Hwy 17 – (Heyden Weigh Scales) Highway – UPDATE

Aug 17, 2020 at 08:57
Highway 17 is now open to one lane at the collision site – please be aware that emergency personnel may still be on scene. The location has been updated, to the weigh scales at Heyden.
Aug 17, 2020 at 08:13
A person at the scene is saying that Highway 17 is blocked due to a collision that happened about 7:45 a.m. The highway is closed in both directions. Police and ambulance are on scene.
Wawa-news will continue to update as information is known.
