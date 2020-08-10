East Algoma OPP – Charges Laid after Call for Service

On August 9, 2020, shortly after 1:30 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call for service on Beckett Boulevard in the City of Elliot Lake.

Investigation determined the call was unfounded, however, drugs were located on a person associated to the initial complaint and as a result, Karl BRASCH, age 27, of Spanish, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Other Drugs, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA);

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking-Other Drugs, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA; and with

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 6, 2020.